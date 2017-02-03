



For Helpdesk positions:

Flexible scheduling

Great opportunities for resume building

Experiences that you will learn and keep for a lifetime Computer experience is needed, and customer service is a must. All majors are welcome to apply, and adequate paid training is provided.



For Desktop Positions:

Scheduling involves business hours from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Monday through Friday.

Positions require computer experience regarding hardware and software support for Windows and Macintosh platforms.



Strong customer service skills are required. This position will provide assistance regarding computer setups, system maintenance, backup procedures, hardware installations, and software installations. This position will also be responsible for answering phones. Prior experience will be a leading factor in consideration for this position.



For Residence Hall Positions:

IT Help Central also provides on-site support to student residents to assist with their computing needs, including internet connection setup, virus removal and overall system troubleshooting. This job requires hands-on experience with computers, customer service skills, and a customer-first mindset. Prior experience and training will be a factor in consideration for these positions.



For Classroom Technology Positions:

Scheduling includes regular TTU class meeting times, Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM.



Classroom Technology Services supports General Purpose Classrooms and digital signage locations at TTU. Preferred candidates have experience with hardware and software support for Windows and Macintosh platforms. Experience working with audio visual equipment is preferred but not required. Must be willing to learn basic troubleshooting and follow routine maintenance checklists.



CTS employees interact with TTU faculty, staff, and students when responding to issues in classrooms. Strong customer service skills are required. Evening shifts include responding to issues and escalating to full-time staff as necessary, self-motivated and detail oriented applicants will be strongly considered.





For more information and to apply, please navigate to



3/2/2017



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

