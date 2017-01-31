



The organization must be registered as a student organization, complete Risk Management AND attend SGA Funding Training by:

October 31, 2016 or forfeit 1/3 of allocated funding

December 7, 2016 or forfeit 1/3 of allocated funding

February 28, 2017 will forfeit the remaining 1/3 of allocated funding



Please remember in order to register your organization or attend risk management training you must go through the Center for Campus Life. They are located in room 201 of the SUB and the phone number is 742-5433. A link is also provided on the



1/31/2017



Katherine Taylor



katherine.r.taylor@ttu.edu



Student Government Association





