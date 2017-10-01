|
The funding application process to apply for FY18 SGA Funding will begin September 12, 2016. There are major changes as to the deadlines/penalties this year. The application process will be in OrgSync and the step-by-step instructions are located at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sga/Funding/Instructions-for-the-SGA-Funding-Request-process.pdf
Funding Request Process Begins September 12, 2016 at 8:00 a.m.
Budget Application & Funding Contract Due (without penalty) - December 23, 2016 at 5:00 p.m.
Budget Application & Funding Contract Due (with 20% penalty) - January 23, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.
****NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THIS DATE****
Funding Interview Sign up Deadline - (without penalty) - January 23, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.
Funding Interview Sign up Deadline - (with 20% penalty) - January 27, 2017 at 5:00 p.m.
****NO ORGANIZATION MAY SIGN UP AFTER THIS DATE****
Attend Funding Interview (January 30 - February 10, 2017) - your assigned date/time
If you have any questions do not hesitate to contact Katherine in the SGA office.
|Posted:
1/10/2017
Originator:
Katherine Taylor
Email:
katherine.r.taylor@ttu.edu
Department:
Student Government Association
Categories