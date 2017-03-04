Are you a Red Raider on the go? Sign up for a Commuter Dining Plan today!



It's hassle-free and you get more for your money! Commuter Dining Plans can be added to your tuition bill and the balance carries from semester to semester as long as you are enrolled with Texas Tech!



Commuter Plans can be purchased at www.raidercard.ttu.edu or in the University ID Office in the Student Union Building.



Choose your Commuter Dining Plan!

Commuter Plus [10% discount] $359*

Commuter Basic [8% discount] $259*



* Valid for off-campus students exclusively. Reflects price of the plan in U.S. dollars. Actual Dining Bucks balance less $2.50 operations cost.



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, The Raider Card, cash, checks and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu.



Questions? Call 806.742.1360 or visit hospitality.ttu.edu



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @EatAtTexasTech



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu