Free tutoring is available in Chemistry (1307 and 1308), Math (1351 and 1352), Writing, Political Science (1301), History (2300 and 2301), Biology (1403), and Physics (1403 and 1408).

Residential Tutoring is available during the academic year Sunday through Wednesday, 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the following locations: