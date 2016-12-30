Professing Excellence is a formal ceremony in which Texas Tech students are given the opportunity to nominate faculty members and present awards to those who have demonstrated exceptional educational skills. The awards are given to outstanding faculty who go above and beyond, both inside and outside the classroom, to impact their students' learning and academic success.





Nominations for outstanding faculty members can be made at http://housing.ttu.edu/forms/professingexcellence.php . All nominations are due by February 5th. To submit an award nomination you must live on campus.





This year's Professing Excellence presentations will take place on Wednesday, March 29th at 3pm in the Matador Room in the SUB.





For any questions regarding this process, feel free to contact Jacqueline Butler at Jacqueline.Butler@ttu.edu