Are you looking for an exciting summer job? Then join the Crew! Each year we hire students from a wide range of backgrounds, colleges, and organizations. These students get an incredible opportunity to have a fun and exciting job while representing Texas Tech! Being on the Crew is a unique experience; you will interact with and guide new students through RRO, develop relationships with fellow Crew members and Tech faculty/staff, and have a lot of fun while showing your Red Raider pride!





For more information about the position and to receive an application, attend an information session (times below) in the SUB Traditions Room.



Monday, 1/30 @ 2:00

Tuesday, 1/31 @ 2:00

Wednesday, 2/1 @ 11:00

Thursday, 2/2 @ 12:30

Monday, 2/6 @ 12:00, 1:00, 3:00

Tuesday, 2/7 @ 12:30, 2:00





For more information, go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/redraiderorientation/people/thecrew/jointhecrew.php.