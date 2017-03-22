The purpose of the Ready.Set.Register. Fair is to help students make a plan to overcome any obstacles to registering and help them prepare for their next academic term. These obstacles may include not only registration holds, but also academic difficulties, financial aid problems, and uncertainty about their academic goals and plans. The fair provides an opportunity for students to prepare for advance registration by learning about holds, talking with an advisor, and receiving information about campus services – all in one convenient location.

www.readysetregister.ttu.edu Posted:

2/15/2017



Originator:

Rachel Jackson



Email:

rachel.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Transition and Engagement



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 3/22/2017



Location:

Student Union Ballroom



Categories

Academic

Departmental

