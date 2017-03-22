TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
The Ready.Set.Register. Fair is coming!
The purpose of the Ready.Set.Register. Fair is to help students make a plan to overcome any obstacles to registering and help them prepare for their next academic term. These obstacles may include not only registration holds, but also academic difficulties, financial aid problems, and uncertainty about their academic goals and plans. The fair provides an opportunity for students to prepare for advance registration by learning about holds, talking with an advisor, and receiving information about campus services – all in one convenient location.
Posted:
3/15/2017

Originator:
Rachel Jackson

Email:
rachel.jackson@ttu.edu

Department:
Transition and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/22/2017

Location:
Student Union Ballroom

Categories