Are you looking for an exciting summer job? Then join the Crew! Each year we hire students from a wide range of backgrounds, colleges, and organizations. These students get an incredible opportunity to have a fun and exciting job while representing Texas Tech! Being on the Crew is a unique experience; you will interact with and guide new students through RRO, develop relationships with fellow Crew members and Tech faculty/staff, and have a lot of fun while showing your Red Raider pride!





To have all of your questions answered and to receive an application, attend the FINAL information session tonight at 6:00 PM in the SUB Lubbock Room.





For more information, go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/studentengagement/redraiderorientation/people/thecrew/jointhecrew.php.