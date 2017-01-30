Interested in being a Red Raider Camp Counselor? Then you'll need to attend an info session to get all the details! We have them scheduled in January and February at the following times!
January 30 4:00 PM SUB Mesa Room
January 31 3:30 PM SUB Mesa Room
February 1 5:00 PM SUB Caprock Room
February 2 5:00 PM SUB Mesa Room
February 3 5:00 PM SUB Caprock Room
For more information on the application process, please check out our website!
http://www.depts.ttu.edu/redraidercamp/becomeanrrcstaffmember.php