Info Sessions all week for RRC Counselor!

Interested in being a Red Raider Camp Counselor? Then you'll need to attend an info session to get all the details! We have them scheduled in January and February at the following times! 

January 30 4:00 PM SUB Mesa Room

January 31 3:30 PM SUB Mesa Room

February 1 5:00 PM SUB Caprock Room

February 2 5:00 PM SUB Mesa Room

February 3 5:00 PM SUB Caprock Room

 

For more information on the application process, please check out our website! 

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/redraidercamp/becomeanrrcstaffmember.php
1/30/2017

Stefan Altheide

stefan.altheide@ttu.edu

Transition and Engagement

Time: 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 1/30/2017

SUB Mesa Room

