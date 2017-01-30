Interested in being a Red Raider Camp Counselor? Then you'll need to attend an info session to get all the details! We have them scheduled in January and February at the following times! January 30 4:00 PM SUB Mesa Room January 31 3:30 PM SUB Mesa Room February 1 5:00 PM SUB Caprock Room February 2 5:00 PM SUB Mesa Room February 3 5:00 PM SUB Caprock Room For more information on the application process, please check out our website! http://www.depts.ttu.edu/redraidercamp/becomeanrrcstaffmember.php Posted:

