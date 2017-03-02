TTU HomeTechAnnounce

COME TO AN RRC INFO SESSION TODAY!!!
Are you looking for a fast-paced, fun, and exciting summer experience? Join us for two weeks at Red Raider Camp. Red Raider Camp needs your help to lead incoming Red Raiders as they begin their career at Texas Tech. You will help guide them through their transition to Texas Tech by introducing them to the culture, history, and traditions that make Texas Tech unique. 
Posted:
2/3/2017

Originator:
Stefan Altheide

Email:
stefan.altheide@ttu.edu

Department:
Transition and Engagement

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Date: 2/3/2017

Location:
SUB Caprock Room

