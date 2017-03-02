Are you looking for a fast-paced, fun, and exciting summer experience? Join us for two weeks at Red Raider Camp. Red Raider Camp needs your help to lead incoming Red Raiders as they begin their career at Texas Tech. You will help guide them through their transition to Texas Tech by introducing them to the culture, history, and traditions that make Texas Tech unique.

