Contrary to the common view of research to identify problems, positive psychology posits that there is another approach, which is to identify what is going right and then seek to apply those principles in similar situations. In this workshop I present two concepts of positive psychology that enhance advising practices. First, I will lead a discussion on virtuousness, or the best of the human condition. In this discussion I will help participants define “the ideal advising experience” for both the advisor and the student. Second, I present the five dimensions of empowerment and lead a discussion on what empowerment means. Register online at events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

1/3/2017



Originator:

Esther Saldivar



Email:

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Date: 1/10/2017



Location:

TLPDC Room 153



