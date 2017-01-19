This presentation will focus on general information that would benefit advisors when working with Student Disability Services (SDS) students. For instance, SDS students are given priority registration after being with our department for a full semester. Therefore, this presentation would inform advisors of ways in which they could use this information when helping students register for classes. For example, what type of schedule would benefit a student with a chronic illness vs. a student with a learning disability? Some of the topics that will be discussed will include class size, time between classes, pros and cons of back-to-back class scheduling, and course load. Additionally, general information about various accommodations will be presented as well as what to do when a student discloses a disability to an advisor and isn’t registered with our office. Register online at events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 1/19/2017



TLPDC Room 153



