There is no easy way to have hard conversations, especially with students who are uncertain or in need of an alternative major. However, these students often need help navigating their path! Every conversation is contextual, but there are some overarching ideas that can help advisors to better serve students, regardless of where they are and where they are going! The Discovery! process helps each of our students develop a path to success in their education and future. Register online at events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 2/1/2017



TLPDC Room 153



