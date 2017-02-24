TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Advisors' Forum: Five Steps to Becoming a Better Faculty Advisor

The College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources is the only college on campus that still completely relies on faculty advising. While faculty advising does have its challenges, we believe this is an influential part of our college that contributes to our student success and retention. Due to the varying demands of faculty that are not just limited to advising, we have developed a five step process that aides in helping our faculty members be more effective advisors. It is important that faculty advisors know and complete the five steps to create efficient advising sessions. Register online at events.tlpd.ttu.edu
Posted:
2/16/2017

Originator:
Esther Saldivar

Email:
esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/24/2017

Location:
TLPDC Room 153

Categories