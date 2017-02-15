TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Advisors' Forum: Oh, the Students You'll Inspire!

This session will focus on strategies when engaging students and provide resources to create a positive and successful environment with students. 

2/8/2017

Esther Saldivar

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 2/15/2017

TLPDC Room 153

