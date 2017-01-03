Background and prerequisite: The TTU MVP Green Zone Program is designed to assist faculty and staff to better serve student veterans and their family members on campus. . All attendees must first attend Green Zone Module I: Core Training. Attendees in this module will learn about transition issues which veterans face as they transition out of the service and into the university environment, Texas Tech's population of veteran students, and on/off campus resources. This Green Zone module I must be taken before subsequent training modules can be scheduled. Other modules include: Understanding Benefits, Mental Health, Disability Support Services, Advising Veterans, and Hiring Veterans. Green Zone Module V: Advising Veterans is open to all faculty and staff members especially those who advise veterans and family members on campus. Learning objectives include a veteran ‘snapshot’ and their expectations, responsibilities of the advisor in the context of Veterans Educational Benefits, responsibility of the school in reporting to the state/federal government, and best practices in advising veterans. To attend this module, faculty and staff must have already attended Green Zone Module I: Core Training. Register online at events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

2/22/2017



Originator:

Esther Saldivar



Email:

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Department:

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 3/1/2017



Location:

TLPDC Room 153



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Teaching, Learning & Professional Development Center

