Texas Tech University invests in creating a learning environment rich with campus resources to help students achieve academic and personal goals. Research suggests that students who utilize available resources are more likely to succeed, but how can advisors encourage students to utilize them? Programs for Academic Development and Retention and Texas Success Initiative have collaborated to create an incentive program that encourages students to take an active role in their success. This presentation will identify the common roadblocks to student success, explain the program developed in SOAR, and start a conversation about methods to encourage student engagement with campus resources. Register online at events.tlpd.ttu.edu