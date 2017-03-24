The University Career Center has many resources for students and alumni. One of our most important services is career exploration that also helps narrow students’ choices for an appropriate major. The decision to choose or change a major can be daunting due to external and internal pressures to stick with a major they do not enjoy and in which they are not successful. Our objective is to help students choose a major that effectively incorporates their interests, talents, and marketable skills. The Career Center has trained counselors, assessments, and on-line resources that can make this daunting process a little easier. Register online at events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

Esther Saldivar



esther.saldivar@ttu.edu



Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr



Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 3/24/2017



TLPDC Room 153



