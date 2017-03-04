TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Advisors' Forum: Creating a Professional Identity – By Design, Not Default

Advisors are engaged in dialogue about what it means to have a profession of advising and what it means to be a “professional” in the field. When individuals become mindful and begin to design their professional identity, they create new opportunities and purposeful pathways that lead to greater productivity and fulfillment. Participants will consider the development of their professional identity through activities and discussion – taking stock of priorities, talents, and habits; considering how TTU/NACADA can contribute to their professional identities; and designing their own professional identity plan. Register online at events.tlpd.ttu.edu
3/28/2017

Esther Saldivar

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 4/3/2017

TLPDC Room 153

