Advisors are engaged in dialogue about what it means to have a profession of advising and what it means to be a “professional” in the field. When individuals become mindful and begin to design their professional identity, they create new opportunities and purposeful pathways that lead to greater productivity and fulfillment. Participants will consider the development of their professional identity through activities and discussion – taking stock of priorities, talents, and habits; considering how TTU/NACADA can contribute to their professional identities; and designing their own professional identity plan. Register online at events.tlpd.ttu.edu Posted:

