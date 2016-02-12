The Residence Halls Association (RHA) is hosting a Carol of Lights student art competition.



Currently enrolled students are invited to submit original 2D art pieces for judging. Art can be submitted in three categories: 1) Photography (including Black/White, Color, and Digital), 2) Hand Drawn/Painting (including pencil sketch, watercolor, oil painting, etc.), 3) Graphic Design (computer-generated design). One winner in each category will receive a cash prize of $250.



Artwork must be original to the student, must depict the Carol of Lights (or any of its elements), and can be comprised of many 2D art mediums. This includes the ability to depict elements such as the tree, wreathe, or lights as they are displayed throughout the month of December.



Online submissions begin following the Carol of Lights ceremony on Friday, December 2nd and will remain open until Monday, January 9, 2017.



Additional information can be viewed online at https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/caroloflightsartcontest.php.



Questions can be directed to RHA at rha@ttu.edu.

12/28/2016



Craig Kuehnert



craig.kuehnert@ttu.edu



University Student Housing



Event Date: 12/2/2016



Online submission



