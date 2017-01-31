START YOUR OWN BUSINESS WORKSHOP 4 part series

START YOUR OWN BUSINESS four part workshop series - presented by The TTU Small Business Development Center. To be held on January 31, February 2, 7, and 9, 2017. The following topics will be discussed:

*Basics to start your own business *Marketing , Business Plan, and Networking *Managing your business

WHEN: January 31, February 2, 7, and 9, 2017.

COST: $49, first 10 participants pay only $5 for all 4 units WHERE: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX TIME: 6pm-9pm

Completion of 4 units is required to obtain a course certificate.



