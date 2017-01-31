START YOUR OWN BUSINESS four part workshop series - presented by The TTU Small Business Development Center. To be held on January 31, February 2, 7, and 9, 2017.
The following topics will be discussed:
*Basics to start your own business
*Marketing , Business Plan, and Networking
*Managing your business
*Accounting & Financing
WHEN
: January 31, February 2, 7, and 9, 2017.
COST: $49, first 10 participants pay only $5 for all 4 units
WHERE: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX
TIME: 6pm-9pm
Completion of 4 units is required to obtain a course certificate.
Call Elaine @ 745-1637 to register.
Seating is limited.