START YOUR OWN BUSINESS four part workshop series - presented by The TTU Small Business Development Center. To be held on January 31, February 2, 7, and 9, 2017.
The following topics will be discussed:
Unit 1, Jan. 31 - *Basics to start your own business
Unit 2, Feb. 2 - *Marketing , Business Plan, and Networking
Unit 3, Feb. 7 - *Managing your business
Unit 4, Feb. 9 - *Accounting & Financing
WHEN
: January 31, February 2, 7, and 9, 2017.
COST: $49, first 10 participants pay only $5 for all 4 units
WHERE: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TX
TIME: 6pm-9pm
Completion of 4 units is required to obtain a course certificate.
Advance payment is required to guarantee your seat in the workshop.
Call Elaine @ 745-1637 to register.
Seating is limited.