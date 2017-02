Intramural Sports is hiring Softball Officials for the spring season. Those interested need to attend a rules clinic on February 15 or 16 @ 5:30pm in the Rec Center, Room 201.





Softball or Baseball knowledge is required, officiating experience is optional.





If you have any questions please contact the Intramural Sports Office during business hours, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center, Room 203.