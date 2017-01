Need a job? Be an Intramural Basketball Official!

Intramural Sports is hiring Basketball Officials for the upcoming season. Those interested need to attend a rules clinic on January 30 or 31 @ 6:00pm in the Rec Center, Room 201.

Basketball knowledge is required, previous officiating experience is optional.

If you have any questions please contact the Intramural Sports Office during business hours, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center, Room 203.

