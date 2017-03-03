Freshman and Seniors were recently invited to participate in the National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE). This survey aims to capture perspectives directly from you about your experiences here at Texas Tech. It allows you to confidentially share what you think about your undergraduate experience, what kinds of activities you participate in, and how you benefit from your studies. As a whole, the results help identify areas where Texas Tech is doing well, and where we can take action to improve. Posted:

3/3/2017



Originator:

Rachel Jackson



Email:

rachel.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Transition and Engagement





Categories

Academic

Departmental

