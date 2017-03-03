TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Give us your feedback on NSSE!

Freshman and Seniors were recently invited to participate in the National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE).  This survey aims to capture perspectives directly from you about your experiences here at Texas Tech.  It allows you to confidentially share what you think about your undergraduate experience, what kinds of activities you participate in, and how you benefit from your studies.  As a whole, the results help identify areas where Texas Tech is doing well, and where we can take action to improve.
Posted:
3/3/2017

Originator:
Rachel Jackson

Email:
rachel.jackson@ttu.edu

Department:
Transition and Engagement


Categories