In preparation for the end of the calendar year and the W2 and 1095-C processes, Payroll & Tax Services highly recommends that all employees review and/or update the Permanent Address. The deadline for address updates is January 22, 2017.



PLEASE NOTE: ALL 1095-C FORMS FOR 2016 WILL BE MAILED TO THE EMPLOYEE’S PERMANENT ADDRESS ON FILE



To review your address, please use the following navigation:



TTU and TTU System Administration employees: http://raiderlink.ttu.edu

HSC and El Paso employees: http://webraider.ttuhsc.edu

Once you log into Raiderlink/Webraider:

Select TTU/HSC Employee Tab

Select My Personal Information

Select View Addresses and Phones



To update your address, please use the following navigation:



Select TTU/HSC Emp Tab

Select My Personal Information

Select Update Addresses and Phones

Select Current under the Permanent Heading

Update the information

Use Today’s date in the “Valid From This Date” field

Do not enter any date in the Until This Date field

Click Submit



For more information or questions, please contact webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu



Posted:

1/10/2017



Originator:

Phyllis Taylor



Email:

phyllis.taylor@ttu.edu



Department:

Payroll and Tax Services





Categories

Departmental

