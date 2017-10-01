In preparation for the end of the calendar year and the W2 and 1095-C processes, Payroll & Tax Services highly recommends that all employees review and/or update the Permanent Address. The deadline for address updates is January 22, 2017.
PLEASE NOTE: ALL 1095-C FORMS FOR 2016 WILL BE MAILED TO THE EMPLOYEE’S PERMANENT ADDRESS ON FILE
To update your address, please use the following navigation:
TTU and TTU System Administration employees: http://raiderlink.ttu.edu
HSC and El Paso employees: http://webraider.ttuhsc.edu
Once you log into Raiderlink/Webraider:
Select TTU/HSC Emp Tab
Select My Personal Information
Select Update Addresses and Phones
Select Current under the Permanent Heading
Update the information
Use Today’s date in the “Valid From This Date” field
Do not enter any date in the Until This Date field
Click Submit
For more information or questions, please contact webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu