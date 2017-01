Register your team to play in our Intramural Preseason Basketball event, NET FEST now thru February 1 on IMLeagues.com or the mobile app, Rec*It . NET FEST will include a 3v3 Basketball Tournament, 3 Point Shootout, Free Throw Contest, and much more! Don't miss your opportunity to get warmed up for our upcoming season.





For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center, Room 203 during business hours.