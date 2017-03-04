Rec Sports is hiring individuals to be Youth Summer Sports Camp Counselors. Our camp offers recreational opportunities most campers have likely never experienced. Each session of camp will take place at the Texas Tech Student Rec Center. Activities may include Archery, Rock Climbing, Swim Lessons, Team Sports, Camp Games, and much more.

The Summer Camp Staff's role is to create a fun and high energy environment for all campers. The camp staff participates in all camp activities while ensuring everyone is PLAYING, SAFE, and HAVING FUN! Each member of our Camp Staff should be a member of 17-20 counselors/instructors and be able to create and facilitate positive group interaction of 25-35 campers, 7-14 years old.

Camp staff needs to be available to work May 31 - July 21, 2017, Monday-Friday, 7:30a-12:15p. For more info and the job application go to https://orgsync.com/61624/forms/232516.

For questions please contact brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu or laura.w.thomas@ttu.edu or feel free to call 806-742-2945.

Applications are due Wednesday, April 19th.