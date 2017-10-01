iLaunch Competition is an investor pitch event designed to identify, grow and launch startup companies. The iLaunch event supports entrepreneurship and innovation in all disciplines. Submit a business plan and a pitch deck for a chance to win $10,000!

Work with Hub Camp to help prepare you for the big day where finalists pitch to real investors. The intensive boot camp provides objective feedback on the business model, the market opportunity, the request for funding, and the overall presentation and exit strategy.

Submit your applications HERE!

Deadline to apply is February 3rd.





