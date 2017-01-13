Space is still available to take PSY 4306 “Constructivist and Narrative Psychology” at 10am MWF for the Spring semester. This course is organized around the fact that people are meaning-seeking and meaning-making creatures. We have a natural drive to create stories about our place in the world, and those stories guide the decisions we make, how we see ourselves, and how we engage with the people around us. The goal of this class is to provide an introduction to theories, research, and applications of meaning-making approaches in psychology and philosophy, as well as theories that encompass meaning-making, including constructivist, narrative, social constructionist, and feminist approaches. Family, social, and cultural contexts of personal meaning-making will also be addressed.

The course may also count for Women’s Studies – if interested, contact patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu.



Please contact Samantha Christopher (course instructor) at samantha.d.christopher@ttu.edu or Dr. Molly Ireland at molly.ireland@ttu.edu for more information about the course.