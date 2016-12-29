We are filling our Spring STEM MBA Cohort. You still have time to apply, if you are interested. Applications are due 12/15/2016. Classes start in January.



• Summer Scholarships available

• GMAT/GRE waivers considered for 3.0 or higher GPA with engineering backgrounds (Dec 2016 Graduates only)

• Understand the fundamentals of business and how they apply to STEM industries

• Improve your leadership and managerial skills



Questions? Contact Cristina Sierra at 806-834-4088 or email: (cristina.sierra@ttu.edu)

Visit us at: http://grad.ba.ttu.edu/stem/ or follow us on Instagram--rawls_stem_mba

