****EARN YOUR STEM MBA*****

We are filling our Spring STEM MBA Cohort. You still have time to apply, if you are interested. Applications are due 12/15/2016. Classes start in January.


• Summer Scholarships available
• GMAT/GRE waivers considered for 3.0 or higher GPA with engineering backgrounds (Dec 2016 Graduates only)
• Understand the fundamentals of business and how they apply to STEM industries
• Improve your leadership and managerial skills

Questions? Contact Cristina Sierra at 806-834-4088 or email: (cristina.sierra@ttu.edu)  
Visit us at: http://grad.ba.ttu.edu/stem/  or follow us on Instagram--rawls_stem_mba

Posted:
12/29/2016

Originator:
Cristina Sierra

Email:
cristina.sierra@ttu.edu

Department:
Rawls College of Business


