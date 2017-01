All A&S undergraduate students must be registered in the semester of graduation. Also a minimum of a 2.0 GPA is required to graduate. If you have any questions, please contact your Academic Analyst in Holden Hall room 102. To find our office hours, please go to our website at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/artsandsciences/students/DegreeAuditingAboutUs.php Posted:

