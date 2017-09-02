TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Thursday Night Movie: Loving

Student Union & Activities present

Thursday Night Movie 

                                        February 9, 2017                  

Loving

10 pm 

SUB Escondido Theatre

 

The story of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple, whose challenge of their anti-miscegenation arrest for their marriage in Virginia led to a legal battle that would end at the US Supreme Court.

Bring your friends and enjoy free snacks, a free drink from Hospitality Services, and free pool and ping-pong.  The Student Union Building will be open until midnight.  Go to sub.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of Thursday Night Movies.

TTU Student ID is required.  Limited seating.

 

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu

Facebook.com/ttusub | Twitter - @ttusub | Instagram - @ttusub
