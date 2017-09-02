Student Union & Activities present
Thursday Night Movie
February 9, 2017
Loving
10 pm
SUB Escondido Theatre
The story of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple, whose challenge of their anti-miscegenation arrest for their marriage in Virginia led to a legal battle that would end at the US Supreme Court.
Bring your friends and enjoy free snacks, a free drink from Hospitality Services, and free pool and ping-pong. The Student Union Building will be open until midnight. Go to sub.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of Thursday Night Movies.
TTU Student ID is required. Limited seating.
This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.
