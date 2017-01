Traditional Burns Dinner and events in addition to a concert by: DAIMH -- Gaelic Supergroup and un-challenged champions of straight in the eye Highland music. The band is currently based around West Lochaber and the Isle of Skye, and they are kicking off their 2017 US tour in Lubbock! Posted:

Time: 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 1/28/2017



TTU International Cultural Center



Arts & Entertainment