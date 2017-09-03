TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Thursday Night Movie: Office Christmas Party

Student Union & Activities present

Thursday Night Movie 

                                          March 9, 2017                    

                                 Office Christmas Party      

                                                              10 pm          

SUB Escondido Theatre

 

When his uptight CEO sister threatens to shut down his branch, the branch manager throws an epic Christmas party in order to land a big client and save the day, but the party gets way out of hand...

Bring your friends and enjoy free snacks, a free drink from Hospitality Services, and free pool and ping-pong.  The Student Union Building will be open until midnight.  Go to sub.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of Thursday Night Movies.

TTU Student ID is required.  Limited seating.

 

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu

Facebook.com/ttusub | Twitter - @ttusub | Instagram - @ttusub
Event Information
Time: 10:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 3/9/2017

Location:
SUB Escondido Theatre

