Student Union & Activities present

Thursday Night Movie

March 23, 2017

Lion

10 pm

SUB Escondido Theatre

A five-year-old Indian boy gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of kilometers from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia; 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

Bring your friends and enjoy free snacks, a free drink from Hospitality Services, and free pool and ping-pong. The Student Union Building will be open until midnight. Go to sub.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of Thursday Night Movies.

TTU Student ID is required. Limited seating.

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu

Facebook.com/ttusub | Twitter - @ttusub | Instagram - @ttusub