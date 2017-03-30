Student Union & Activities present
Thursday Night Movie
March 30, 2017
Manchester by the Sea
10 pm
SUB Escondido Theatre
An uncle is forced to take care of his teenage nephew after the boy's father dies.
Bring your friends and enjoy free snacks, a free drink from Hospitality Services, and free pool and ping-pong. The Student Union Building will be open until midnight. Go to sub.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of Thursday Night Movies.
TTU Student ID is required. Limited seating.
This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.
806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu
Facebook.com/ttusub | Twitter - @ttusub | Instagram - @ttusub