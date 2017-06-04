Student Union & Activities present

Thursday Night Movie

April 6, 2017

Furious 7

10 pm

SUB Escondido Theatre

Deckard Shaw seeks revenge against Dominic Toretto and his family for his comatose brother.

Bring your friends and enjoy free snacks, a free drink from Hospitality Services, and free pool and ping-pong. The Student Union Building will be open until midnight. Go to sub.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of Thursday Night Movies.

TTU Student ID is required. Limited seating.

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu

Facebook.com/ttusub | Twitter - @ttusub | Instagram - @ttusub