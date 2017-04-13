TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Thursday Night Movie: The Founder

Student Union & Activities present

Thursday Night Movie 

                                          April 13, 2017                    

                                          The Founder              

                                                              10 pm                            

SUB Escondido Theatre

The story of McDonald's founder Ray Kroc.

Bring your friends and enjoy free snacks, a free drink from Hospitality Services, and free pool and ping-pong.  The Student Union Building will be open until midnight.  Go to sub.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of Thursday Night Movies.

TTU Student ID is required.  Limited seating.

 

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu

Facebook.com/ttusub | Twitter - @ttusub | Instagram - @ttusub
4/10/2017

Kelsi Christian

kelsi.christian@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 10:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 4/13/2017

SUB Escondido Theatre

