Student Union & Activities present

Thursday Night Movie

April 20, 2017

20th Century Women

10 pm

SUB Escondido Theatre

The story of three women who explore love and freedom in Southern California during the late 1970s.

Bring your friends and enjoy free snacks, a free drink from Hospitality Services, and free pool and ping-pong. The Student Union Building will be open until midnight. Go to sub.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of Thursday Night Movies.

TTU Student ID is required. Limited seating.

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu

Facebook.com/ttusub | Twitter - @ttusub | Instagram - @ttusub