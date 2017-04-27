TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Thursday Night Movie: Wall-E

Student Union & Activities present

                                                Thursday Night Movie                 

                                          April 27, 2017                    

                                              Wall-E                   

                                                              10 pm                            

SUB Escondido Theatre

In the distant future, a small waste-collecting robot inadvertently embarks on a space journey that will ultimately decide the fate of mankind.

Bring your friends and enjoy free snacks, a free drink from Hospitality Services, and free pool and ping-pong.  The Student Union Building will be open until midnight.  Go to sub.ttu.edu to see the full schedule of Thursday Night Movies.

TTU Student ID is required.  Limited seating.                           

 

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu

4/24/2017

Kelsi Christian

kelsi.christian@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 10:00 PM - 11:59 PM
Event Date: 4/27/2017

SUB Escondido Theatre

