GETTING STARTED WITH BOOKKEEPING SOFTWARE

Getting Started with Bookkeeping Software - This class is designed for individuals who are new to bookkeeping and want to learn how to enter basic day-to-day transactions for their small business. We will also cover basic accounting concepts that are necessary to understand bookkeeping.

Presenters will use Quickbooks® throughout the day to demonstrate concepts on a specific case scenario, but computers will not be provided, and attendees will not be permitted to use their laptop to work on their own bookkeeping software at the same time. The case scenario along with instructions will be provided to all attendees for those who intend to recreate the scenario later at their own pace.



This is an all day event on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. Lunch will be provided and is included in the fee.





In this class, you will learn: How to establish a chart of accounts & beginning balance sheet

Invoicing, sales receipts

How to write checks, make deposits & reconcile your account with the bank

Keeping track of inventory

Keeping track of sales taxes

How to run & understand reports This class will NOT teach: How to use Intuit's Payroll services

How to use Intuit's Payment processing services

Downloading internet bank/credit card transactions COST: $49 per person WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 I WHERE: TTU Small Business Development Center, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock TIME: 9:00am to 4:00pm Call Elaine @ 745-1637 to register. The DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS noon Jan.17, 2017.

