|
The Center for Campus Life is in need of student organization faculty or staff advisors. If you are interested in serving as an advisor for a student organization, please fill out this form.
You will be added to a list of potential advisors. We have a New Advisor Orientation on January 23, 2017 at 12 PM, you must Register to attend.
Questions email keri.shiplet@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
1/4/2017
Originator:
Keri Shiplet
Email:
keri.shiplet@ttu.edu
Department:
Campus Life
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/23/2017
Location:
SUB Red Raider Lounge
Categories