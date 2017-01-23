TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Organization Advisors Needed
The Center for Campus Life is in need of student organization faculty or staff advisors. If you are interested in serving as an advisor for a student organization, please fill out this form.

You will be added to a list of potential advisors. We have a New Advisor Orientation on January 23, 2017 at 12 PM, you must Register to attend.

Questions email keri.shiplet@ttu.edu.
Posted:
1/4/2017

Originator:
Keri Shiplet

Email:
keri.shiplet@ttu.edu

Department:
Campus Life

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/23/2017

Location:
SUB Red Raider Lounge

