It’s not too late to earn your MBA @ The Rawls. Classes start in June. Applications due 5/1/2017. We are still Accepting Applications!



• Understand the fundamentals of business and how they apply to STEM industries

• Improve your leadership and managerial skills

• If you have 12 hours or less to complete your degree, you may take two classes prior to graduation



Questions? Contact Cristina Sierra at 806-834-4088 or email: (cristina.sierra@ttu.edu)

Visit us at: http://grad.ba.ttu.edu/stem / or follow us on Instagram--rawls_stem_mba



Posted:

3/30/2017



Originator:

Cristina Sierra



Email:

cristina.sierra@ttu.edu



Department:

Rawls College of Business





Categories

Academic

Departmental

