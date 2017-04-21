|
It’s not too late to earn your MBA from Texas Tech Rawls College of Business in one year. Classes start in June. Applications due May 1st.
• Understand the fundamentals of business and how they apply to STEM industries
• Improve your leadership and managerial skills
• If you have 12 hours or less to complete your degree, you may take two classes prior to graduation
Questions? Contact Cristina Sierra at 806-834-4088 or email: (cristina.sierra@ttu.edu)
Visit us at: http://grad.ba.ttu.edu/stem/ or follow us on Instagram--rawls_stem_mba
