TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
***SUMMER SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE***
It’s not too late to earn your MBA from Texas Tech Rawls College of Business in one year. Classes start in June. Applications due May 1st.

• Understand the fundamentals of business and how they apply to STEM industries
• Improve your leadership and managerial skills
• If you have 12 hours or less to complete your degree, you may take two classes prior to graduation

Questions? Contact Cristina Sierra at 806-834-4088 or email: (cristina.sierra@ttu.edu)  
Visit us at: http://grad.ba.ttu.edu/stem/  or follow us on Instagram--rawls_stem_mba  
Posted:
4/21/2017

Originator:
Cristina Sierra

Email:
cristina.sierra@ttu.edu

Department:
Rawls College of Business


Categories