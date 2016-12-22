The President’s Excellence in Academic Advising Award (PEA) is designed to recognize excellence in academic advising by faculty and/or staff. Each year up to two individuals and one team will be acknowledged and will receive a cash award of $1,000 (individual) or $5,000 (team).

To submit a nomination for either the individual or team award, please see OP 10.16 which provides a list of required materials including a personal statement and recommendation letters. To be considered, application packets must be submitted in hard copy to the Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center by 5:00pm on Wednesday, February 1st.

Nominations will be reviewed by a committee comprised of members of the Committee on Academic Advising and Retention (CAAR) and the Professional Development subcommittee. The review committee will refer to the rubrics provided in OP 10.16 as guidelines for the review process and will make recommendations to the Provost and Senior Vice Provost for Academic Affairs who will choose the award winners. Please note that in the past successful applications have addressed the ways in which the advisor goes above and beyond to serve students and the Texas Tech community. One example of this might be to discuss the advisor's use of retention tools such as Strive (GradesFirst) and resources from the Education Advisory Board.

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Advisors/peaawards.php

For additional information on the PEA process, please refer to OP 10.16 or contact Micah Logan at micah.m.logan@ttu.edu.