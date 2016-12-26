

Financial Aid Awards for 2017-2018!!!



Please complete your enrollment certification for your financial aid, as soon as possible. Please use the guide below!



The questionnaire is simple, we need to know your anticipated enrollment for each term. To answer the questions related to your enrollment, please utilize the instructions below:



• Log into MyTech, access your Financial Aid under Manage My Finances

• Select View/Accept Aid Package, select aid year (2017-2018)

• The "Enrollment Certification" tab is the third tab; please answer the questions, and click "Submit Information".



Any delay or failure to submit answers to all the questions will result in a delay in the processing of your Financial Aid file.



If you have any questions regarding this, please contact our office via email (finaid.advisor@ttu.edu) or 806-742-3681.



Thank you,



Office of Student Financial Aid & Scholarships