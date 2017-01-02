February 1st deadline for competitive scholarships in the Women’s Studies Program for AY 2017-2018. Note: If the deadline falls on a non-work day, applications will be due the next business day. Please pass along this announcement to eligible students that meet the criteria.



These scholarships are:

The Florence Brown En Avant Club Scholarship ($750)

($750) The Gwen Sorell Scholarship Endowment ($750)

($750) The Rae Nell Griggs Scholarship ($500)

Scholarship Selection Timeline

Now - Applications available for PDF download

*February 1 - Applications and support materials are due by 5 PM

March 1 - Winners will be notified by mail

April 21 - Winners recognized at our Conference Luncheon & Scholarship Awards Presentation * If the deadline falls on a non-work day, applications will be due the next business day. Evaluation for each scholarship is based on the students GPA (see each scholarship for details), the completion of a brief essay (not more than 500 words) explaining the applicants interest and involvement in matter's particularly relevant to women's lives, two letters of recommendation, and a brief summary of extracurricular activities such as honors, achievements, scholastic awards, and professional accomplishments.



* Note: It is the responsibility of each applicant to gather and coordinate delivery of the information, listed above, as required for each scholarship.



For more information on each scholarship view the Women’s Studies web site at:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/announcements_scholarships.php



1/2/2017



Originator:

Patricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Women's Studies Program



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 2/1/2017



Location:

Women's Studies DOAK Hall RM 123



Categories

Academic

Departmental

